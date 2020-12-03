City players get stuck in as more stores sign up to sell sticker books

Published: 3:30 PM December 3, 2020

Norwich City defender Ben Gibson with his copy of the new NCFC sticker book - Credit: NCFC

Norwich City players have enjoyed getting stuck in with the fun, as the sticker book craze continues to gather pace.

Following the official launch last month, some of the very players whose pictures fill them have finally been given the chance to get their own hands on the books.

Stars Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Ben Gibson all enjoyed flicking through the second ever official Norwich City sticker book, which has been in the shops since November 16.

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell with his copy of the new sticker book. - Credit: NCFC

Two weeks into collecting and some supporters have already completed their collection and moved onto second books, including Heidi Ward, from Dereham, who completed her first album in just a day.

And with the country's second national lockdown now over, collectors can now grab their copies and much-needed stickers from the club shop at Carrow Road and the Fan Hub in the city centre - as well as many independent newsagents across the county.

Not only this, the books and £1 packs are also now available to buy at more than 30 branches of the East of England Co-Op, giving collectors even more locations to pick up their stickers.

Canaries defender Max Aarons with a copy of the new Norwich City sticker book - Credit: NCFC

And just as was the case last season, every day free vouchers are being printed in your newspaper, which can be exchanged for packets of stickers at any of the participating retailers.

The craze has once again seen City fans young and old join in with the fun, with a Facebook group dedicated to swaps hitting a milestone 400 members.

Here, fans have been discussing how their collections are going, appealing for swaps and wheeling and dealing to finish their books.

The addition of the East of England Co-op branches takes the number of retailers carrying the stickers to more than 100, meaning you won't have to travel far to get your hands on your next set.

And not forgetting, if you can not reach the shops, the stickers and books are available to order online at PinkunShop.co.uk.

It is this option that has been taken by City fans further afield, with online orders being taken by the team from far and wide - domestically in places like Shropshire, London and Cardiff and even as far afield as Princeton, New Jersey in the United States.







