Search

Advanced search

Time to get swapping to collect those stickers for your City album

PUBLISHED: 15:47 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 01 October 2019

Archant take delivery of the Norwich City Football Club stickers for the sticker albums.

Archant take delivery of the Norwich City Football Club stickers for the sticker albums.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2019

It's getting to that got, got, need stage!

Children at Firside Junior School hunt through some of the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren at Firside Junior School hunt through some of the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fans are snapping up thousands of stickers in a bid to fill up their Norwich City sticker books - including those all-important shinies.

And now, as fans start amassing stickers, they are going to have the chance to ditch the doubles and get the ones they need at an official swap-shop.

Taking place on October 23 in the Castle Quarter in Norwich, the swap-shop will give collectors the chance to compare books and exchange stickers.

The special collectors sticker books have been on sale in shops for more than two weeks, available for just £1, and the stickers that are needed by Canaries fans have been widely available since Thursday.

Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann got his hands on a copy of the Norwich City sticker album this week Picture: Jamie Honeywood/ArchantNorwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann got his hands on a copy of the Norwich City sticker album this week Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Archant

And as of this week you can now also collect vouchers in copies of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, which can be redeemed for a free pack of five stickers, usually available for £1.

In total there are 230 stickers to collect, including 10 special shiny stickers of iconic images, all of the current City first-team squad and legends who feature in the club's all-time top 100 appearances or top 50 goal-scorers, as well as player-of-the-season winners and cult heroes.

You may also want to watch:

And since bringing forward sales of the sticker packs they have been flying off the shelves with more than 4,000 albums and around 12,000 sticker packs sold.

Year Six children at Firside Junior School enjoying opening the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. From left, Brodie, Darcey and William. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYear Six children at Firside Junior School enjoying opening the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. From left, Brodie, Darcey and William. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dionee Brown, circulation sales manager at Archant, said she didn't expect the sales to take off in the way they have.

"I think it's incredible how quickly people have got into it," she said. "It is something unique to local supporters, and it is just brilliant."

The sticker book is a joint operation between Norwich City and Archant, the publisher of the EDP and Evening News, with the stickers available in local stockists, including the Canaries' official stores, East of England Co-op and One Stop shops.

Once you have 10 or fewer stickers left to collect, bring your album to the EDP and Evening News offices on Rouen Road to purchase the remaining stickers you need.

The launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

For a full list of shops selling sticker albums and sticker packets head to pinkun.com/stickers.

Stickers are also available from Pinkunshop.co.uk.

The swap-shop will take place on level one of the Caste Quarter from 12-3pm on October 23.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

Car abandoned in high water

The Ford Fiesta, whcih was left on Hall Road, Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Blunder meant more than 40 bereaved Norfolk families were asked to enrol dead children for school

Lizzy Jones with her son Kai. Pic: Lizzy Jones.

Driver spotted on wrong side of road on A47

Police were called to a highways obstruction on the A47 earlier today. Photo: Archant

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists