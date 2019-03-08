Time to get swapping to collect those stickers for your City album

Archant take delivery of the Norwich City Football Club stickers for the sticker albums. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2019

It's getting to that got, got, need stage!

Children at Firside Junior School hunt through some of the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Children at Firside Junior School hunt through some of the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fans are snapping up thousands of stickers in a bid to fill up their Norwich City sticker books - including those all-important shinies.

And now, as fans start amassing stickers, they are going to have the chance to ditch the doubles and get the ones they need at an official swap-shop.

Taking place on October 23 in the Castle Quarter in Norwich, the swap-shop will give collectors the chance to compare books and exchange stickers.

The special collectors sticker books have been on sale in shops for more than two weeks, available for just £1, and the stickers that are needed by Canaries fans have been widely available since Thursday.

Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann got his hands on a copy of the Norwich City sticker album this week Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Archant Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann got his hands on a copy of the Norwich City sticker album this week Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Archant

And as of this week you can now also collect vouchers in copies of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, which can be redeemed for a free pack of five stickers, usually available for £1.

In total there are 230 stickers to collect, including 10 special shiny stickers of iconic images, all of the current City first-team squad and legends who feature in the club's all-time top 100 appearances or top 50 goal-scorers, as well as player-of-the-season winners and cult heroes.

And since bringing forward sales of the sticker packs they have been flying off the shelves with more than 4,000 albums and around 12,000 sticker packs sold.

Year Six children at Firside Junior School enjoying opening the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. From left, Brodie, Darcey and William. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Year Six children at Firside Junior School enjoying opening the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. From left, Brodie, Darcey and William. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dionee Brown, circulation sales manager at Archant, said she didn't expect the sales to take off in the way they have.

"I think it's incredible how quickly people have got into it," she said. "It is something unique to local supporters, and it is just brilliant."

The sticker book is a joint operation between Norwich City and Archant, the publisher of the EDP and Evening News, with the stickers available in local stockists, including the Canaries' official stores, East of England Co-op and One Stop shops.

Once you have 10 or fewer stickers left to collect, bring your album to the EDP and Evening News offices on Rouen Road to purchase the remaining stickers you need.

The launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

For a full list of shops selling sticker albums and sticker packets head to pinkun.com/stickers.

Stickers are also available from Pinkunshop.co.uk.

The swap-shop will take place on level one of the Caste Quarter from 12-3pm on October 23.