‘All corners should look like this’ - Why people were painting on the streets of Norwich

Artist Gina Patch with her work on Exchange Street for Norwich City of Stories. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Two city streets were turned into canvasses over the weekend, as two local artists were given the chance to showcase their work.

Artwork on Westlegate as part of Norwich CIty of Stories. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Artwork on Westlegate as part of Norwich CIty of Stories. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

As part of a project commissioned by Norwich City Council and Norwich BID, artists Amy Fellows and Gina Patch, alongside pavement artists Urban Canvas, delighted passers-by with installations on Westlegate and Exchange Street respectively.

It was the latest phase of the City of Stories project, which has already seen a number of large murals installed around the city.

Stefan Gurney, executive director at the BID, said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Norwich City Council to bring more art into the centre of the city, in these immersive temporary installations, marking a moment in time for Norwich.

“Our urban art projects have been a fantastic way to celebrate the creative heritage of our city, and showcase the amazing local artistic talent.”

Artist Amy Fellows works on her installation for Norwich City of Stories. Picture: Ella Wikinson Artist Amy Fellows works on her installation for Norwich City of Stories. Picture: Ella Wikinson

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member, said: “Businesses in the city have, like everyone, felt the very real impact of the last difficult months, with further challenges ahead.

“We applaud the hard work of everyone to keep visitors, customers and workers safe and want to send out the message loud and clear that the city is resilient. This is a very difficult time, but by working together, we can keep our city safe and vibrant.”

Each artist spent hours across Sunday delicately crafting their works on the pavement as passers-by looked on, many stopping to ask questions and comment on the work.

Pamela Sallangos, 28, from Norwich, said: “It looks so lovely and makes the city look brighter. I think every street corner should look like this.”

Artists Gina Patch and Thom Haley work on the Norwich City of Stories art installation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Artists Gina Patch and Thom Haley work on the Norwich City of Stories art installation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Xenios Aristotelous, 29, from Norwich, added: “It is really something else and a really nice change. It really brightens up the place.”

Dom Sellars, a 23-year-old garden centre worker from Norwich, said: “I think it’s a really cool way of using the city space and I love to see local artists show off their work.

“I think more opportunities like this should be created.”

The two sites were chosen to mark the ways they were adapted to provide spaces for people on foot - Westlegate was pedestrianised in 2017 while new traffic restrictions were brought in on Exchange Street over the summer.