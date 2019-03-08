Search

Extra tickets on sale for Norwich City's first Premier League home game

PUBLISHED: 15:29 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 30 July 2019

Max Aarons of Norwich City (left) and Todd Cantwell of Norwich City celebrate after winning promotion to the Premiership during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Alan Stanford/Focus Images Ltd +44 7915 056117 27/04/2019

Fans who missed out on tickets for Norwich City's first home game after their promotion to the top flight will have another chance to score seats.

An additional 700 tickets to the match against Newcastle United will go on staggered release from tomorrow.

An email to supporters, sent on Tuesday, July 30, said: "Norwich City are delighted to confirm that following negotiations with Newcastle United, we have an additional 700 tickets for our opening league fixture at Carrow Road on Saturday, August 17.

"Tickets initially went on sale to Home Premier members on Monday, July 22, but sold out soon after."

Tickets will be released to home premier members first, (Wednesday, July 31, 9am), followed by home standard members, (Thursday, August 1, 9am), season ticket holders, (Friday, August 2, 9am) and general sale, (Saturday, August 3, 9am).

To purchase tickers, fans will need their supporter number.

The club also confirmed sales for 2019-20 Premier memberships will close on Friday, August 2, at 5pm.

This applies to Home Premier memberships (adult and junior) and Away Premier memberships.

Fans will still be able to purchase a standard membership after this point. To secure your membership, visit the Carrow Road ticket office or call 01603 72 1902 (option one), or secure this online here.

