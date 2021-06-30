Norwich City to get new kit manufacturer after 10-year Errea deal ends

Published: 5:44 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM June 30, 2021

Norwich City have announced they will be taking up a new shirt sponsor next season after their current deal with Errea ended. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

A new kit manufacturer will be making Norwich City's shirts from next season, after the club confirmed its deal with Errea had finished.

Errea has been producing the Canaries first team, academy and women's kit since 2011, with players sporting the manufacturer's logo during four promotions to the Premier League.

During its tenure as technical kit partner, Errea brought back the classic 'egg and cress' design for the club's 2016/17 third shirt and released a controversial striped kit during the 2015/16 season, before finishing with the popular 'To The Fans' limited edition shirt.

Norwich City players, from left, Josh Martin, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki model the club's new special edition kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

The club said it wanted to thank Errea for "all their support and successful collaboration" during the partnership.

Head of commercial operations Sam Jeffery said: “We have enjoyed a long-standing successful partnership with Errea over the past 10 years that has seen some incredible and iconic bespoke kits designed for our fans.

“We would like to thank Fabrizio Taddei, Angelo Gandolfi and the wider Errea team for the great work they have put into the kit design process and their amazing support over so many seasons. throughout our partnership."

Mr Taddei, head of global partnerships at Errea, said: “Our journey together started in the 2011-12 season and over the course of 10 seasons we have experienced together the inevitable ups and downs that football brings.

Norwich's new third kit has something familiar about it... What do you think Ipswich Town fans? Picture: Norwich City FC - Credit: Archant

"Most importantly the highs of historic victories, Championship-winning campaigns and promotion to the Premier League.

“It is fitting therefore that Premier League promotion has, once again, been secured in our final season together.

“We have received some fantastic feedback from fans over the years, not only for the innovative and imaginative kits, but also for the custom-made training and leisure ranges, that have been an important part of each year’s kit launch.

New Norwich City third kit. Picture: Norwich City - Credit: Norwich City

“Not least of all, the response to the special, limited edition ‘To the Fans’ shirt was amazing.

"We can honestly say that it has been a pleasure and a joy to work with a club that has such imagination and flair, when it comes to designing their clothing.”

The new Norwich City away kit has been revealed. PHOTO: NCFC - Credit: Archant







