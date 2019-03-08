Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

'Bring the noise' - Norwich City fans urged to support campaign to boost atmosphere

PUBLISHED: 12:37 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 07 August 2019

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norwich City fans group has stepped up its campaign to unite supporters ahead of the club's first game of the Premier League.

Andrew Lawn, Along Come Norwich fan site co-founder and Norwich City fans' march before the Norwich City and Ipswich Town derby on February 18 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIEAndrew Lawn, Along Come Norwich fan site co-founder and Norwich City fans' march before the Norwich City and Ipswich Town derby on February 18 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Barclay End Norwich have relaunched their crowd funding campaign, launched last season, which saw them raise more then £10,000 of their £3,000 target to boost the atmosphere in the Barclay End at Carrow Road

And ahead of the new season, those behind the campaign - run in conjunction with fansite Along Come Norwich - have shared their message to the club's supporters.

Dave Wiltshire, from Barclay End Norwich, said: "Bring the colour, bring the noise.

"Stick together and stick behind the team and who knows what could happen."

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The campaign saw supporters in the Barclay End encouraged to bring flags and scarves to matches, and the stadium brought to life with displays of yellow and green mosaics.

Mr Wiltshire said: "We thought if we got £3,000 we could do something and we had it in days.

"It was an incredible response - far more than we could have hoped for.

"We set it at £3,000 because there are 3,000 seats in the Barclay End, which would mean everyone gave £1 but it just took off."

One final push. One City Strong. Can Norwich City's stars gain promotion to the Premier League with the backing of the fans? Picture: Neil DidsburyOne final push. One City Strong. Can Norwich City's stars gain promotion to the Premier League with the backing of the fans? Picture: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch:

And the team responsible for decking out Carrow Road with flags and bunting, hope to step up their efforts as the team take on Liverpool on Friday (August 9).

"We want to get new flags, new bunting, and see what we can achieve," Mr Wiltshire added.

"We just want it to be more vibrant. People want to get involved and don't know how to.

"It might be as simple as putting a flag on someone's seat to wave as the team come out.

"It's about having ownership of the support and we have to develop it - the responsibilty lies with us."

Campaigners hope to see the stadium filled with bigger and better displays, as well as one-off demonstrations, chants and support for the players.

"All the feedback we got from players was that it does make a difference," Mr Wiltshire added.

"The aim is to make it bigger and better and have the biggest impact that we can.

"The crowd can be a huge factor in what happens.

"It would be nice to spread it around the ground a bit more beyond the Barclay End.

To make a donation, visit the crowdfunding page.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man arrested for driving wrong way down A11 for 15 miles

A man was arrested for driving 15 miles on the wrong side of the A11 between Thetford and Attleborough. Photo: Police

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Reports of offer for French winger wide of the mark

Have Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke got their eye on Alexis Claude-Maurice? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CONFIRMED: Canaries seal Amadou loan to add midfield muscle for the Premier League

Ibrahim Amadou in action for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Norfolk garden designer wins TV gardening show

Tamara (right) and her design partner Kate (left) won Channel 5's Great Gardening Challenge. Photo: Moritz Schmittat/Crackit productions

Man denies manslaughter of teenager

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man, 66, caught with a Taser

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists