'Bring the noise' - Norwich City fans urged to support campaign to boost atmosphere

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norwich City fans group has stepped up its campaign to unite supporters ahead of the club's first game of the Premier League.

Andrew Lawn, Along Come Norwich fan site co-founder and Norwich City fans' march before the Norwich City and Ipswich Town derby on February 18 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE Andrew Lawn, Along Come Norwich fan site co-founder and Norwich City fans' march before the Norwich City and Ipswich Town derby on February 18 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Barclay End Norwich have relaunched their crowd funding campaign, launched last season, which saw them raise more then £10,000 of their £3,000 target to boost the atmosphere in the Barclay End at Carrow Road

And ahead of the new season, those behind the campaign - run in conjunction with fansite Along Come Norwich - have shared their message to the club's supporters.

Dave Wiltshire, from Barclay End Norwich, said: "Bring the colour, bring the noise.

"Stick together and stick behind the team and who knows what could happen."

The campaign saw supporters in the Barclay End encouraged to bring flags and scarves to matches, and the stadium brought to life with displays of yellow and green mosaics.

Mr Wiltshire said: "We thought if we got £3,000 we could do something and we had it in days.

"It was an incredible response - far more than we could have hoped for.

"We set it at £3,000 because there are 3,000 seats in the Barclay End, which would mean everyone gave £1 but it just took off."

One final push. One City Strong. Can Norwich City's stars gain promotion to the Premier League with the backing of the fans? Picture: Neil Didsbury One final push. One City Strong. Can Norwich City's stars gain promotion to the Premier League with the backing of the fans? Picture: Neil Didsbury

And the team responsible for decking out Carrow Road with flags and bunting, hope to step up their efforts as the team take on Liverpool on Friday (August 9).

"We want to get new flags, new bunting, and see what we can achieve," Mr Wiltshire added.

"We just want it to be more vibrant. People want to get involved and don't know how to.

"It might be as simple as putting a flag on someone's seat to wave as the team come out.

"It's about having ownership of the support and we have to develop it - the responsibilty lies with us."

Campaigners hope to see the stadium filled with bigger and better displays, as well as one-off demonstrations, chants and support for the players.

"All the feedback we got from players was that it does make a difference," Mr Wiltshire added.

"The aim is to make it bigger and better and have the biggest impact that we can.

"The crowd can be a huge factor in what happens.

"It would be nice to spread it around the ground a bit more beyond the Barclay End.

To make a donation, visit the crowdfunding page.