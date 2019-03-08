Search

Norwich City paint over testosterone-lowering 'deep pink' colour changing rooms

PUBLISHED: 16:37 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 26 August 2019

The away changing rooms at Colney Lane have been repainted. Photo: Martin Curtis

Archant

Change is in the air at Norwich City.

With a promotion to the Premier League under their belts, the top tier team have given part of the stadium a fresh lick of paint.

Gone are the pink changing rooms of the club's former Championship days, replaced instead with a fresh white coat and some lockers which eagle-eyed Canaries fans may recognise from the team's training ground at Colney.

NCFC supporter Martin Curtis took to social media earlier today, (Monday, August 26), to share a snap of the new interior with his followers.

"Unfortunately the pink away dressing room is no more," he told Twitter.

"It's been painted white and the old lockers from Colney have been installed."

He speculated the new look locker-room had been done up to "fit in with Premier League rules and regulations".

Sporting director Stuart Webber revealed the club had painted their away changing rooms 'deep pink' at a fan's forum in August 2018. Photo: Tony ThrussellSporting director Stuart Webber revealed the club had painted their away changing rooms 'deep pink' at a fan's forum in August 2018. Photo: Tony Thrussell

But while the English Football League's (EFL) membership criteria for club dressing rooms comprises 15 paragraphs, there is no mention of not having the walls painted salmon, or "deep pink", which sporting director Stuart Webber revealed the club had done in August 2018. The colour, often used in American prisons, is thought to lower testosterone and aggression and promote empathy - potentially throwing opposing teams off their game.

- What do you think of the change to the Carrow Road changing rooms?

