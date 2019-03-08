Norwich City paint over testosterone-lowering 'deep pink' colour changing rooms

The away changing rooms at Colney Lane have been repainted. Photo: Martin Curtis Archant

Change is in the air at Norwich City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The away changing rooms at Colney Lane have been repainted. Photo: Martin Curtis The away changing rooms at Colney Lane have been repainted. Photo: Martin Curtis

With a promotion to the Premier League under their belts, the top tier team have given part of the stadium a fresh lick of paint.

Gone are the pink changing rooms of the club's former Championship days, replaced instead with a fresh white coat and some lockers which eagle-eyed Canaries fans may recognise from the team's training ground at Colney.

NCFC supporter Martin Curtis took to social media earlier today, (Monday, August 26), to share a snap of the new interior with his followers.

"Unfortunately the pink away dressing room is no more," he told Twitter.

Loving the new colour scheme @NorwichCityFC pic.twitter.com/1dLO9Bh7Pz — Leeds United (@LUFC) 25 August 2018

You may also want to watch:

"It's been painted white and the old lockers from Colney have been installed."

READ MORE: Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents' testosterone

He speculated the new look locker-room had been done up to "fit in with Premier League rules and regulations".

Sporting director Stuart Webber revealed the club had painted their away changing rooms 'deep pink' at a fan's forum in August 2018. Photo: Tony Thrussell Sporting director Stuart Webber revealed the club had painted their away changing rooms 'deep pink' at a fan's forum in August 2018. Photo: Tony Thrussell

But while the English Football League's (EFL) membership criteria for club dressing rooms comprises 15 paragraphs, there is no mention of not having the walls painted salmon, or "deep pink", which sporting director Stuart Webber revealed the club had done in August 2018. The colour, often used in American prisons, is thought to lower testosterone and aggression and promote empathy - potentially throwing opposing teams off their game.

- What do you think of the change to the Carrow Road changing rooms?

READ MORE: Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents' testosterone