Norwich City fans use mobile phones to light up Carrow Road after floodlight failure

PUBLISHED: 17:56 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:16 29 December 2018

Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure halts the match Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans tried to light up Carrow Road with their mobile phones this evening as a failed floodlight caused the suspension of the match against Derby County.

The floodlights fail at Carrow Road Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesThe floodlights fail at Carrow Road Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki had just scored to put Norwich 3-2 ahead in the 81st minute when the floodlights between the City Stand and the River End went out.

The players were taken off as the club’s staff tried to fix the problem.

Eager City fans tried to help by switching on the torches on their phones and holding them in the air - though the combined glow was not enough to match the glare of the broken light tower.

The lights took more than 15 minutes to fix, and there followed some dark times for Norwich as they succumbed to two late goals to lose 4-3.

Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure hats the match during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 29/12/2018Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure hats the match during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 29/12/2018

Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of Weston man

Golf club reveals proposal to build ‘luxury’ holiday homes at course

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Weston-super-Mare

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

In The Dock

