City fans chance to get a match worn signed shirt

Conor McLaughlin of Millwall and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

City fans will be able to get their hands on shirts worn by players in their win over Millwall as they go under the hammer for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Poppy shirts worn by the Norwich City players are being sold as a part of the Sky Bet Poppy Auction.

The auction of signed memorabilia, from across the EFL’s 72 member clubs, is raising money for The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Twenty-two Norwich shirts, from the Sky Bet Championship fixture on November 10 2018 are being auctioned on www.charitystars.com.

The game ended 4-3 to Norwich, with goals from Teemu Pukki, Moritz Leitner and Jordan Rhodes.

The auction has currently raised £41,000 for the British Legion.

The Royal British Legion’s Ben France said: “Through the incredible generosity of the fans, we will ensure today’s Armed Forces and their families receive the support they need, and their unique contribution is never forgotten.”