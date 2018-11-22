Search

Advanced search

Match day parking raise £5,000 for cancer charity

22 November, 2018 - 11:45
Bob Price. Photo: Big C

Bob Price. Photo: Big C

Big C

Norwich City football supporters, many of them Freemasons, have raised £5,000 over the past three years for cancer charity Big C, by paying for parking spaces at the head office of insurance broker Alan Boswell Group on match days.

Bob Price, who led the fundraising drive, said: “We are thrilled to have reached the £5,000 mark for Big C and I would like to extend my grateful thanks to the team at Alan Boswell, who are dedicated Big C supporters, for allowing us to use their carpark for the fundraising.

“Sadly I have close family and friends who are currently experiencing their own cancer journeys and I know what a wonderful local charity Big C is and how people benefit greatly from their support. Their centres offer brilliant help to those with cancer and importantly also their families.”

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive at Big C said,:“Enormous thanks go to Bob, Alan Boswell and the Norfolk Freemasons for all their efforts in raising this amazing amount of funds for Big C. Support of this nature is vital to ensure we can continue to offer help to those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney close to where they live and when they need it.”

Group executive chairman Alan Boswell added: “The arrangement we’ve got with Norfolk Freemasons is win-win – we have the parking space near the football ground, and we’re long-time supporters of Big C. We’re absolutely behind anything that contributes to the fantastic work that Big C does, so I’m happy we could help the Freemasons with their brilliant idea.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast