Norwich City legend and World Cup winner Martin Peters has died

Martin Peters, the only World Cup winner ever to represent Norwich City, has died at the age of 76.

Player of the month Martin Peters is congratulated by City director Geoffrey Watling after recieving a teapot from Malcolm Notley (left) representing the sponsors. One thing brewing on Saturday was trouble - for Liverpool! Source: Sports Library. Player of the month Martin Peters is congratulated by City director Geoffrey Watling after recieving a teapot from Malcolm Notley (left) representing the sponsors. One thing brewing on Saturday was trouble - for Liverpool! Source: Sports Library.

Mr Peters, who scored for England in the 1966 World Cup final victory over West Germany, played more than 200 times for the Canaries between 1975 and 1980, scoring 50 times.

Tributes are already being paid to the former two-time player of the season, who signed for City from Tottenham Hotspur for £50,000.

The former England international died after a long fight with Alzheimer's, having been diagnosed in 2016.

News of his death was confirmed publicly by another of his former clubs, West Ham United, who he represented for more than a decade.

A post on the club's website reads: "Everyone at West Ham United is deeply saddened by the tragic news that legendary hammer Martin Peters MBE has died at the age of 76.

"The 1966 World Cup winner passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning, following a long and courageous battle with illness."

Mr Peters made 232 appearances for the Canaries in his five years at the club and was named player of the season in consecutive seasons, 1975/76 and 1976/77.

Tributes have been pouring in for the City legend from across the footballing community, with Gary Lineker and Darren Fletcher among those to pay their respects on social media.

Mr Lineker wrote: "Sorry to hear that Martin Peters has passed away. One of our World Cup winning heroes. A great player and a true gentleman."

He is survived by wife Kathleen, daughter Leeann and son Grant.

