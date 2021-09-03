News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Spot the difference! New City kit mirrors Lotus supercar

David Hannant

Published: 10:31 AM September 3, 2021   
Teemu Pukki models Norwich City's away kit, left, alongside a Lotus Evija

Teemu Pukki models Norwich City's away kit, left, alongside a Lotus Evija - Credit: NCFC/Lotus

When Norwich City announced Lotus as its primary sponsor many said it was a match made in heaven.

However, it seems the two organisations might be more in sync than anyone imagined.

Teemu Pukki models the new Norwich City away kit for the 2021-22 season

Teemu Pukki models the new Norwich City away kit for the 2021-22 season - Credit: Norwich City FC

These two pictures show just how much in common the two Norfolk powerhouses have in common.

One shows Norwich City's new away strip, a sleek black number with trendy neon turquoise piping.

And the other shows the new Lotus Evija supercar - a sleek black number with trendy neon turquoise piping.

The Lotus Evija, which was painted in the 'Tron' style for Top Gear magazine earlier this year

The Lotus Evija, which was painted in the 'Tron' style for Top Gear magazine earlier this year - Credit: Lotus

While this could easily have been a carefully marketed collaboration between the Canaries and the club's main partner, it is actually a pure coincidence.

The change strip has already proven a huge hit with City fans, with all male adult replicas of the shirt completely sold out on the club's website.

But the design, the first away kit launched by new supplier Joma, is not a homage to its four-wheeled lookalike.

The Lotus Evija, sporting the same colour scheme as Norwich City's away kit

The Lotus Evija, sporting the same colour scheme as Norwich City's away kit - Credit: Lotus

And likewise, the bodywork of the car was not done to reflect the kit design.

Sources at the Hethel-based motoring company have confirmed that the similarities were purely a happy coincidence.

The colour scheme was applied to the car in the early Spring, months before the kit launched - and before the sponsorship deal was nailed down.

Instead, it was designed by Top Gear magazine as part of its 2021 awards edition, which saw the model named 'one to watch' by the publication.

The Lotus Evija supercar was named 'one to watch' by Top Gear magazine

The Lotus Evija supercar was named 'one to watch' by Top Gear magazine - Credit: Lotus

And in describing its motivation, the magazine wrote: "The body panels are wrapped in a Tron-style livery of Top Gear’s own design."

Likewise, the club made no reference to the supercar in its statement describing the design when it was launched.

It is not, however, the first time Norwich City shirts have had striking resemblances to Lotus vehicles.

On these occasions though, it very much was intentional.

Norwich City players Iwan Roberts and Gary Holt model NCFC kit for 2003 after the announcement that

Iwan Roberts and Gary Holt model the 2003/04 kits after the announcement that Proton and Lotus cars would be the shirt sponsor - Credit: Archant Library

When Lotus first partnered up with the Canaries, for the 2003/04 season, kit manufacturer at the time Xara deliberately decked the club's away kit in British racing green - a homage to the classic Lotus racing colours.

And the following season the shirt had black stripes inspired by tyre tracks.

Norwich City's new Away Kit for next season being unveiled at Lotus Cars HQ, Hethel Picture: Jam

Norwich City players model the Lotus 2004-06 away shirt - Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©2004


