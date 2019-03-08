Canaries and Linnets' landmark set to return

Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A pub named after the county's two top football teams is set to recreate part of its history.

Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The Canary and Linnet stands on the A47 at Little Fransham - half way between Carrow Road and The Walks.

Its sign depicted two footballers going shoulder to shoulder in Norwich and King's Lynn kits.

But the original was removed when the pub changed hands and replaced with just a name.

Now the pub's new leaseholders Mark and Marcia Noble are set to replace it and decorate the bar with memorabilia.

The pub in its early years. Photo: Mark Noble

Mrs Noble said: "The current sign is up there from the previous owners and you can't see it, it's black and porous and no one can see it. We want it back to how it used to be, colourful sign with footballers on it."

The couple, who have been at the pub since April have also applied for a 24-hour licence, allowing them to give Norwich supporters a well-deserved nightcap on the way back from long haul away games at Newcastle United, Burnley and Liverpool.

Despite the pub's name, Mr Noble is a West Ham supporter (of no relation to the Mark Noble who played for the club) although he likes to see Norwich and King's Lynn do well. Wife Marcia is a Canaries fan having been brought up in the city.

The pub is more suited to fans looking to discuss transfer rumours and disect their teams' performances, rather than watch the game on TV, mainly due to rights costing around £20,000 per year on average, however the leaseholders add that should their footballing clientelle continue to grow they will look to show matches.

Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The Canary and Linnet's first landlords were a couple with a lady from King's Lynn and man from Norwich, after the Morgans brewery transferred its alcohol licence from the Chequers pub on Beeston Road in 1954. Prior to becoming a pub it is thought the building was used as an undertaker's and later a blacksmith's.

The original sign at the Canary and Linnet. Photo: Mark Noble

Football supporters have traditionally stopped at the pub for years. Photo: Mark Noble

The pub's first licencee John Jurdon standing in its doorway. Photo: Mark Noble

