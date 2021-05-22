Road closed as pro-Palestine protesters gather outside City Hall

Video

Published: 2:02 PM May 22, 2021 Updated: 2:05 PM May 22, 2021

Dozens of protesters gather outside Norwich City Hall to support the Palestinian people on Saturday, May 22. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A large group has gathered outside Norwich City Hall to show its support for the Palestinian people.

At 1pm on Saturday, around 100 people surrounded the steps of the 83-year-old building, many holding homemade placards and waving Palestinian flags.

The gathering was organised by the Norwich branch of the National Palestine Solidarity Campaign, with several speakers on the steps leading the crowd in chants of "free Palestine".

It comes after a ceasefire was announced in Gaza between Israel and the militant group Hamas, following 11 days of conflict which saw at least 242 people killed – most of them Palestinians.

Police were in attendance near City Hall, with several officers keeping their distance while the peaceful demonstration went ahead.

You may also want to watch:

Bethel Street is closed in the eastbound direction, heading towards The Forum, as crowds in the road were causing chaos for traffic passing in both directions, an officer confirmed.

St Giles Street remains open, as well as the westbound carriageway of Bethel Street, so cars can continue to do a loop to get in and out of the area.

It is the second such protest in as many weekends, after pro-Palestine protesters joined in with a Kill The Bill march to parade through the streets of Norwich.