City Hall to be illuminated in tribute to New Zealand terror attack victims

Ambulances parked outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, after a shooting. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Baker Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Norwich’s City Hall will be illuminated in tribute to those who died in attacks in New Zealand.

Norwich City Council said the building’s flag was being flown at half mast, and that it would be lit up in red, white and blue on Friday evening.

They said: “Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected by these terrible events.”

Forty-nine people are believed to have died in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

Police say a man in his late 20s has been arrested and charger with murder.

The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack and said it was one of New Zealand’s “darkest days”.