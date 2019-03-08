Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul praised for supporting victim of bullying

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul met 12-year-old Jay Cassidy and gave him a signed football boot. Picture: Sue Cassidy Archant

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has been praised after supporting a victim of bullying and opening up about how he was himself bullied as a child.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boy’s mother Sue Cassidy was left “amazed” and “gobsmacked” by the footballer’s kindness.

Mrs Cassidy, from Dereham, messaged the City stopper to tell him about her 12-year-old son Jay, who has Asperger syndrome.

She told how he is being bullied at school and has recently lost his cousin.

Jay plays as a goalkeeper himself and idolises City’s Dutch number one.

Within two hours Krul responded asking to meet them after the QPR match on Saturday, April 6.

Following City’s 4-0 win, he met with Jay and his mum and dad outside Carrow Road and spoke with them for around 45 minutes before giving him a signed football boot.

Mrs Cassidy’s post about the meeting on Norwich City FC Fan Club Facebook page has attracted more than 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments in support of Jay, with another supporter also offering to give him a shirt signed by ex-City winger Josh Murphy.

Mrs Cassidy said: “It’s absolutely amazing. Jay plays in goal so Tim Krul is his absolute idol.

“He told Jay that he was bullied as well. He told him he knows what he’s going through and that he was bullied for being too tall.

“We’ve had loads of messages from people saying don’t let the bullies win. I couldn’t believe the amount of support that little boy has had from the club.

“All the players probably want to do after the game is go home and see their family but he stayed for about 45 minutes and gave him a cuddle and told him to keep his head up.

“Jay doesn’t say a lot but Tim said he got a smile out of him so that’s all that matters.”

Mrs Cassidy said that Jay has recently been bullied because of the fact he has received clearance to play football for the age group one year below him but, following his meeting with City’s keeper, he has been feeling much more positive.

She added: “He has taken that boot everywhere with him. We just couldn’t believe Tim went that extra mile.

“It really helps Jay to know that all these people are thinking of him. All he wants to do is just go to school and do his work.

“Tim asked us if we were going to the game on Wednesday so he said he would see us then.”