Norwich City goal celebration music features in FIFA 23

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:57 PM September 29, 2022
Samba de Janeiro by Bellini features in FIFA for the very first time

Samba de Janeiro by Bellini features in FIFA for the very first time - Credit: Archant

Norwich City fans can feel like they are celebrating a Carrow Road goal in their own homes following the launch of the latest instalment of a popular football game franchise.

Samba de Janeiro, by German pop group Bellini, features in the new FIFA 23 game and gamers can enjoy scoring goals with their favourite Canary players and replicating the real life celebrations.

The song was released in 1997 and was a hit throughout Europe - reaching number one in Hungary and the top 10 in more than a dozen countries, including the UK.

It has been the goal music for Norwich City since the early 2000s.

FIFA 23 launches for all gamers on Friday (September 30) but those with the ultimate edition have been able to get their hands on the release since Tuesday (September 27).

Goalkeeper Tim Krul is the highest rated Norwich City player on the game with a rating of 76 and is closely followed by Finland international Teemu Pukki at 75 overall.

