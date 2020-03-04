Search

Norwich fans left frustrated by BBC Iplayer problems during Spurs match

PUBLISHED: 21:01 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:01 04 March 2020

Tottenham Giovani Lo Celso has an effort on goal under pressure from Jamal Lewis. Picture: PA

Tottenham Giovani Lo Celso has an effort on goal under pressure from Jamal Lewis. Picture: PA

PA Wire

Norwich City fans have been left frustrated by streaming problems during the Canaries' FA Cup match against Spurs.

Thousands of football fans unable to make the trip to north London on Wednesday night to see Norwich take on Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of The FA Cup chose instead to watch the game via live broadcast.

But, during the first half of the match, fans who were watching the game on BBC Iplayer were left frustrated by problems with the app lagging, buffering and frequently stopping.

Steph Durrant tweeted: "If only Iplayer would work #ncfc" while others, including Annita Byrne asked; "Anyone else's Iplayer not playing ball...Literally!"

Cat Prior-Holt said her stream kept "dropping out" while Robert Forder said he had "given up on it."

