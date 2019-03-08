Search

Norwich City say sorry after season ticket sell-on mix-up

PUBLISHED: 16:48 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 26 September 2019

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City have apologised to season ticket holders who received emails saying their tickets for some home matches had been sold to other people.

An unspecified number of people received the email about the buy-back scheme, which allows fans to "sell" their seats back to the club for matches they cannot attend.

The email alarmed some fans, including season ticket holder Bob Jones, 74, from Hertford, who received four emails saying his seat had been sold for matches.

He said: "I was in shock. I rang the ticket office and they said they knew of the problem. They said I wasn't the only one."

A statement on the club's website said: "We'd like to apologise to supporters who have received an email about selling your season ticket(s) on our buyback scheme. Please ignore this message - it is a technical issue from our ticketing provider and your tickets will work for the game mentioned in the email as normal.

"Our ticketing provider has inadvertently resent confirmation of your season ticket buyback request from previous seasons. Please note your personal details have not been shared."

