Norwich City legends share stories to raise money for Christmas stocking appeal

A group of Norwich City legends shared stories about their time with the club at a fundraising event to create thousands of Christmas stockings for people in Norfolk and Waveney.

TV pundit and former England striker Tony Cottee - who had a brief spell at Norwich City - hosted the evening, held at Wymondham Rugby Club on Friday, October 4, in aid of the Mandalay Wellbeing CIC Christmas Stocking Campaign.

Canaries favourites Bryan Gunn, Iwan Roberts and Dean Ashton shared anecdotes about their career, and reflected on their time at the club.

The Mandalay Wellbeing CIC was founded by ex-Norwich goalkeeper Trevor Saunders, and aims to fill and distribute 2,500 stockings to people of all ages in need across Norfolk and Waveney.

Mr Saunders said: "By the community working together we hope to lift the spirits and inspire those in need at Christmas, by giving them stockings containing everyday essentials."