One City Strong: Fans ready for first Premier League home game

PUBLISHED: 13:54 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 16 August 2019

Fan website Along Come Norwich (ACN) has asked supporters to turn the stadium yellow by bringing out their scarves. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

It is finally here: Norwich City hosts its first Premier League game after a three-year wait.

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

And after an encouraging second-half performance against Liverpool last week, excitement is building to see how the Canaries fair against Newcastle United.

Ahead of today's game, we - along with the club's supporters' groups - are reigniting our One City Strong campaign to get Carrow Road roaring once again.

Fan website Along Come Norwich (ACN) has asked supporters to turn the stadium yellow by bringing out their scarves, despite it still being summer.

Meanwhile, Jon Punt, from ACN, said there will be a flag display in the lower Barclay stand, with about 900 available for supporters to wave.

But he asked that fans return them at the end of the game after hundreds went missing last season.

Mr Punt said: "We had 400 to 500 flags go missing last season, so we'd urge people to leave them on their seats, or bring them back if they took one in error last season."

He said while ACN is not organising a march to Carrow Road ahead of the game, there had been "talk" on social media of other fans putting one together.

Along with the flags, the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News is getting involved in the build-up with our usual goody bags.

Fans will be able to buy a goody fan featuring a copy of the paper, water and food for just £1.

We are also selling Norwich City foam hands outside the stadium for just £1.

Earlier this month, the supporters' group Barclay End Norwich also relaunched its crowd funding campaign to boost the atmosphere at Carrow Road.

Launched last season, they raised £10,000 of their £3,000 target - a figure which has now jumped to £15,000.

The group said the money will go towards purchasing more flags, bigger banners and larger scale displays,

Norwich face Newcastle at 3pm on Saturday. It is on the back of a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Liverpool last Friday.

While City appeared defensively frail in the first half, they improved significantly in the final 45 minutes, with a goal from Teemu Pukki.

Newcastle United also got off to a negative start this season, losing 1-0 against Arsenal on Sunday.

