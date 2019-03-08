Cromer Gift Shop celebrates the Canaries' promotion in window display
PUBLISHED: 10:45 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 01 May 2019
‘Thought we’d go for something different in our window this week’.
That was the post on Cromer Gift Shop's Twitter page.
It seems like everyone in Norfolk is celebrating Norwich City FC's promotion to the Premier League, which was secured by Saturday's defeat of Blackburn Rovers by 2-1.
The display features flags, towels, shirts, tea towels, mugs, toys and other memorabilia, but it's not for sale, it's just for show.
The EDP's front page celebrating promotion from Monday also features in the window display.