Young Norwich City player to take the plunge for charity

A young Norwich City FC player will be swapping his football shorts for swimming trunks to raise money to help others.

On March 29, eight-year-old Lynden Long, from Cambridge, will be taking part in Swimathon 2019, which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

He will be swimming further than he’s ever swum before - 5km (200 lengths) to raise vital funds for the two charities.

Lynden said: “It’s important for me to do as it helps lots of people who need it and is crucial to keep them alive. With hard work and effort and believing in myself, I know I can do it.”

He was one of the youngest swimmers at Swimathon 2017 and was rewarded with an invitation to the House of Lords where he met swimming superstar Duncan Goodhew.

Norwich FC under 9 player Lynden Long, 8, will be swimming his second Swimathon to raise money for charity. Pictured here with British Olympic swimmer Duncan Goodhew. Picture: Courtesy of Cancer Research UK Norwich FC under 9 player Lynden Long, 8, will be swimming his second Swimathon to raise money for charity. Pictured here with British Olympic swimmer Duncan Goodhew. Picture: Courtesy of Cancer Research UK

Now he’s set to double his furthest swimming distance and smash his former fundraising total of £2,000.

To sponsor Lynden, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lynden-long.