Norwich City star Timm Klose pledges support for local charity
PUBLISHED: 15:04 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 02 March 2019
Archant
Norwich City star Timm Klose pledged his support for a local charity founded in memory of a six-year-old who died of brain cancer.
Tristan Cork, founder of Hethersett charity Finnbar’s Force, met the Canaries’ centre back at the club’s training ground in Colney to discuss the charity’s upcoming plans.
The Swiss international donated £3000 to the project and agreed to donate the proceeds from his instakräss caps after fans nominated the charity via an instagram appeal by Mr Klose.
In a post on the Finnbar’s Force Facebook, Mr Cork wrote: “We are so grateful for this amazing amount of money and so would like to say a massive thanks to Timm and to everybody who bought one of the hats! Timm is a top guy and fantastic ambassador for the club!”
Finnbar’s Force was launched in 2017 to support children with brain tumours, following the death of six-year-old Finnbar Cork from Hethersett.