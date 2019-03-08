Search

Former Norwich City players pay tribute to 'superfan' Roy Blower

PUBLISHED: 13:58 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 29 May 2019

Roy Blower, who has died after living with Parkinson's for 10 years, has been fondly remembered by Norwich City Football Club and a host of former players incluing Bryan Gunn and Chris Sutton. Picture: ARCHANT

Roy Blower, who has died after living with Parkinson's for 10 years, has been fondly remembered by Norwich City Football Club and a host of former players incluing Bryan Gunn and Chris Sutton. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes are pouring in for a well known and respected Norwich man who was a champion of both the city and its football club.

Roy Blower during his tenure as Lord Mayor of Norwich in 2008. Picture: ARCHANTRoy Blower during his tenure as Lord Mayor of Norwich in 2008. Picture: ARCHANT

Roy Blower, who spent seven decades watching the Canaries at Carrow Road and became a voice for their fan base, died this week aged 76.

As well as his devotion to Norwich City FC he was a loyal servant of the city, serving as a county and city councillor, magistrate, school governor and one of the city's most popular lord mayors.

On Twitter tributes came thick and fast for Mr Blower, led by Norwich City FC and former club players.

The club issued a statement which called Mr Blower a "superfan" and a "good friend to Norwich City for many years".

Player turned pundit Chris Sutton said: "Very sad news to hear of the passing of Roy Blower. A great supporter of Norwich City and all local sport in Norfolk. Thoughts go out to his family."

Bryan Gunn called him "a true 'Mr Norwich City'. A big fan of the club, a big player in local politics and an even bigger family man".

Broadcaster Joe Crawley shared memories of the Blower family from his childhood in Norwich including "camping in their garden, trips up to Wells [and] my first City match".

He said: "Absolutely devastated to hear of Roy's death. A kinder, warmer, more generous man you could not meet."

Ex-Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas said: "So sad to hear about the death of Roy Blower. Did so much for @NorwichCityFC for many many years. Not just a fan, but as the club called him today - a 'superfan'."

Author Richard Balls said: "I'm deeply saddened at the passing of my friend Roy Blower. He was a very genuine caring man who loved to chat and was always please to see you."

Dave Carolan, Norwich City's first team sports scientist, called Mr Blower "an extraordinary fan". "He knew the highs, the lows and always had the best intentions for the club in general. Always had time to talk and inspire."

James Wright, Liberal Democrat leader at Norwich City Council, said he was "really, really sad" to hear the news and that Mr Blower had been "so supportive" of him after he was elected and when he was subsequently made deputy lord mayor.

Mr Blower spoke to this newspaper about the challenges of living with Parkinson's, which affected his body but not his spirit.

