Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

19 top tweets after City clinch Championship trophy

PUBLISHED: 18:54 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:13 05 May 2019

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet Championship at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet Championship at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

PA Wire

After a tense few weeks, Sunday afternoon saw Norwich City finally clinch the Championship title following a victory against Aston Villa.

What victory looks like for the Canaries. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdWhat victory looks like for the Canaries. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was the icing on the cake for the club, players and fans, coming a week after the Canaries clinched promotion to the Premier League next season.

The NCFC community took to Twitter to express their joy and excitement. Here are some of the best – and quirkiest – of the bunch.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Coastguard called to car stuck on flooded beach road

Coastguard volunteers helped the occupants of a car on a flooded section of Beach Road, Brancaster. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Woman in 70s taken to hospital after crash with police car

An investigation has been launched after a woman was injured in a crash between her car and a police vehicle at Ashwicken. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Don’t rain on our parade - 50pc chance of rain for Norwich City promotion party

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2011. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Kathryn Mathias and Adrian Mussett take overall victories as thousands take part in the Grand East Anglia Run

Adrian Mussett led from the start to take victory at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists