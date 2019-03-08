Video
19 top tweets after City clinch Championship trophy
PUBLISHED: 18:54 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:13 05 May 2019
PA Wire
After a tense few weeks, Sunday afternoon saw Norwich City finally clinch the Championship title following a victory against Aston Villa.
What victory looks like for the Canaries. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
It was the icing on the cake for the club, players and fans, coming a week after the Canaries clinched promotion to the Premier League next season.
The NCFC community took to Twitter to express their joy and excitement. Here are some of the best – and quirkiest – of the bunch.