19 top tweets after City clinch Championship trophy

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet Championship at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire. PA Wire

After a tense few weeks, Sunday afternoon saw Norwich City finally clinch the Championship title following a victory against Aston Villa.

What victory looks like for the Canaries. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd What victory looks like for the Canaries. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was the icing on the cake for the club, players and fans, coming a week after the Canaries clinched promotion to the Premier League next season.

The NCFC community took to Twitter to express their joy and excitement. Here are some of the best – and quirkiest – of the bunch.

What amazing owners we have #ncfc pic.twitter.com/MowY5YshPT — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 5, 2019