Norwich fans at Watford match could be asked for proof of vaccination

Published: 4:16 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 4:28 PM September 16, 2021

Norwich City fans could be asked for proof of vaccination. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans attending Saturday's home match against Watford could be asked for proof of vaccination, the club has announced.

In a statement, the club said supporters may be asked to satisfy voluntary entry requirements during spot checks when entering Carrow Road this weekend, however it is not thought this will be a condition of entry.

At the request of the Premier League, supporters may be asked to provide either an NHS Covid pass, negative lateral flow test, anti-body test evidence, NHS vaccine card, EU Covid certificate or a hidden disabilities lanyard.

To make the process as seamless as possible the club has asked fans to attend matches fully prepared, follow instructions and arrive early to allow enough time for the entry checks.

The club has also requested supporters remain patient and are respectful to club staff and COVID marshals upon entry to Carrow Road.

It said supporters would be updated if government and Premier League guidance changed.