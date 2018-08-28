Video

City fans urged to create carnival atmosphere ahead of Ipswich derby

Fans ahead of the NCFC v Ipswich Derby Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Norwich City fans heading to this weekend’s East Anglian Derby showdown have been urged to help make it a “carnival atmosphere” as thousands of fans sing their way to Carrow Road.

Supporters will be gathering at the Queen of Iceni pub on Riverside for a singsong before loudly and proudly setting off for the game at 11.15am on Sunday.

City fans have been urged to bring along flags, banners and every bit of yellow and green clothing they can get their hands on to ensure this raucous riot of colour can help get the ground rocking ahead of kick-off.

Andy Lawn, who created the Along Come Norwich fans’ site together with Jon Punt, is one of the organisers behind the march which started last season against Sunderland at Carrow Road – Daniel Farke’s first game as City manager.

The march also took place ahead of last season’s home clash with Ipswich, and it is hoped thousands will turn out on Sunday to help sing their side to victory.

Mr Lawn, 33, said: “When we started it up we felt the atmosphere at Carrow Road was quite apathetic – supporters turning up and expecting to be entertained – and that sense of community had been lost.

“We wanted to get all the people who wanted to have a bit more fun at football to get involved and come together.”

Mr Lawn said previous marches had been a success with “fathers, mothers, grandparents and children” all coming together, and that he hoped for a similar “carnival atmosphere” this weekend.

He said he wanted people to “come along and have a good time and enjoy the event of a derby game, as well as the game itself”.

NCFC fans Jon Punt, left, and Andy Lawn. Picture: ANTONY KELLY NCFC fans Jon Punt, left, and Andy Lawn. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He added: “I think the atmosphere will have a huge effect on the players. Stuart Webber has talked previously about how to get every marginal gain so the football club can do the best it can and the crowd have a massive part in that.

“If we get people to come along and enjoy it, it can only be a good thing.” Mr Lawn said it did not matter whether there was 5,000 to 6,000 people attending the march or less than 1,000, just as long as those who came along “enjoy it”.

Fans can join the march on Sunday from 10.30am at the Queen of Iceni on Riverside, before setting off at 11.15am.