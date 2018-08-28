Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

City fans urged to create carnival atmosphere ahead of Ipswich derby

PUBLISHED: 16:54 06 February 2019

Fans ahead of the NCFC v Ipswich Derby Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Fans ahead of the NCFC v Ipswich Derby Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Norwich City fans heading to this weekend’s East Anglian Derby showdown have been urged to help make it a “carnival atmosphere” as thousands of fans sing their way to Carrow Road.

Fans ahead of the NCFC v Ipswich Derby Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Fans ahead of the NCFC v Ipswich Derby Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Supporters will be gathering at the Queen of Iceni pub on Riverside for a singsong before loudly and proudly setting off for the game at 11.15am on Sunday.

City fans have been urged to bring along flags, banners and every bit of yellow and green clothing they can get their hands on to ensure this raucous riot of colour can help get the ground rocking ahead of kick-off.

Andy Lawn, who created the Along Come Norwich fans’ site together with Jon Punt, is one of the organisers behind the march which started last season against Sunderland at Carrow Road – Daniel Farke’s first game as City manager.

The march also took place ahead of last season’s home clash with Ipswich, and it is hoped thousands will turn out on Sunday to help sing their side to victory.

Fans ahead of the NCFC v Ipswich Derby Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Fans ahead of the NCFC v Ipswich Derby Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Mr Lawn, 33, said: “When we started it up we felt the atmosphere at Carrow Road was quite apathetic – supporters turning up and expecting to be entertained – and that sense of community had been lost.

“We wanted to get all the people who wanted to have a bit more fun at football to get involved and come together.”

Mr Lawn said previous marches had been a success with “fathers, mothers, grandparents and children” all coming together, and that he hoped for a similar “carnival atmosphere” this weekend.

He said he wanted people to “come along and have a good time and enjoy the event of a derby game, as well as the game itself”.

NCFC fans Jon Punt, left, and Andy Lawn. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNCFC fans Jon Punt, left, and Andy Lawn. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He added: “I think the atmosphere will have a huge effect on the players. Stuart Webber has talked previously about how to get every marginal gain so the football club can do the best it can and the crowd have a massive part in that.

“If we get people to come along and enjoy it, it can only be a good thing.” Mr Lawn said it did not matter whether there was 5,000 to 6,000 people attending the march or less than 1,000, just as long as those who came along “enjoy it”.

Fans can join the march on Sunday from 10.30am at the Queen of Iceni on Riverside, before setting off at 11.15am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in a accident while not wearing a seatbelt Picture: Archant

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

More than 45,000 messages helped London gang flood Great Yarmouth with crack cocaine and heroin, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in a accident while not wearing a seatbelt Picture: Archant

Police warn taxi firm’s bid for restaurant could create ‘flashpoint for disorder’

The unit on Prince of Wales Road which could be turned into a restaurant. Photo: Google

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists