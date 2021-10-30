News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Why would you not help' - fan groups pledge to back the Canaries

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:00 PM October 30, 2021
The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan Picture b

Representatives from Norwich City fan groups have pledged to back the team as they battle against Leeds United on Sunday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans have heralded sporting director Stuart Webber's call for noise claiming they will back the team against Leeds United on Sunday.

Representatives from Canaries supporter groups have urged their fellow fans to get behind the team as they battle for their first win of the season.

Chairman of the Canaries Trust, Robin Sainty said he could understand the frustration of those who wanted to boo the team, but said they needed all the support they could get.

The traveling Norwich fans during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London Pictur

Representatives from Norwich City fan groups have pledged to back the team as they battle against Leeds United on Sunday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mr Sainty said: "Well it depends what the situation is, the fans are poor because of the team on the pitch and if the players want the fans to get behind them something has to give.

"At the end of the day everyone needs to turn up on Sunday and make plenty of noise and the players need to respond to it.

You may also want to watch:

"However good the atmosphere is at the start, if the performance is poor it will drop off.

"I hope it doesn't get nasty because that helps nobody, but it's people letting off their frustrations and I can understand why it happens because people are cheesed off, it has been poor.

Most Read

  1. 1 Men stabbed in Norwich not being treated as victims, police say
  2. 2 New town could be answer to district's rapid growth
  3. 3 Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link
  1. 4 Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning
  2. 5 Removal vehicle found to be 1,300 kilos overweight
  3. 6 Van driver caught securing bricks using 'cling film'
  4. 7 One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash
  5. 8 Chef from Michelin-starred restaurant takes helm at Golden Triangle pub
  6. 9 Five Norfolk places named among best to visit in 2021
  7. 10 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?

"It's been embarrassing at times like Stuart himself said we've become a laughing stock and that transmits to the players.

"Unfortunately in these situations all it needs is a handful of people to start it off and it spreads through the crowd like wildfire."

Kenny McLean of Norwich heads the ball into the net for what would have been the equaliser sparking

Representatives from Norwich City fan groups have pledged to back the team as they battle against Leeds United on Sunday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Andrew Lawn of fan group Along Come Norwich said the supporters had to do their job and inspire a fightback on the pitch.

He said: "They need to do what I think the fans need to do every game which is back the players.

"For me there's no point going to a football match to support a team to then be negative and critical and boo and all that kind of stuff.

"The word is supporter so the point is supporting your team and affecting the opposition which fans can do, we've seen the Manchester City game a few years ago, every fan can remember a game when the atmosphere has been amazing and there's been a positive performance.

"Why would you not go to Carrow Road to impact and help."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Norwich Live

Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Compact brick-built farmhouse in a secluded setting in Norfolk countryside, which is for sale

Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Armed police are attending the incident on Hemming Way, Norwich.

Norwich Live

Police swoop on Norwich address

Sean Galea-Pace

person