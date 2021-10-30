'Why would you not help' - fan groups pledge to back the Canaries

Representatives from Norwich City fan groups have pledged to back the team as they battle against Leeds United on Sunday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans have heralded sporting director Stuart Webber's call for noise claiming they will back the team against Leeds United on Sunday.

Representatives from Canaries supporter groups have urged their fellow fans to get behind the team as they battle for their first win of the season.

Chairman of the Canaries Trust, Robin Sainty said he could understand the frustration of those who wanted to boo the team, but said they needed all the support they could get.

Mr Sainty said: "Well it depends what the situation is, the fans are poor because of the team on the pitch and if the players want the fans to get behind them something has to give.

"At the end of the day everyone needs to turn up on Sunday and make plenty of noise and the players need to respond to it.

"However good the atmosphere is at the start, if the performance is poor it will drop off.

"I hope it doesn't get nasty because that helps nobody, but it's people letting off their frustrations and I can understand why it happens because people are cheesed off, it has been poor.

"It's been embarrassing at times like Stuart himself said we've become a laughing stock and that transmits to the players.

"Unfortunately in these situations all it needs is a handful of people to start it off and it spreads through the crowd like wildfire."

Andrew Lawn of fan group Along Come Norwich said the supporters had to do their job and inspire a fightback on the pitch.

He said: "They need to do what I think the fans need to do every game which is back the players.

"For me there's no point going to a football match to support a team to then be negative and critical and boo and all that kind of stuff.

"The word is supporter so the point is supporting your team and affecting the opposition which fans can do, we've seen the Manchester City game a few years ago, every fan can remember a game when the atmosphere has been amazing and there's been a positive performance.

"Why would you not go to Carrow Road to impact and help."