Meet the Norwich City superfans starring in a national TV ad

Norwich City superfan Michael Burton Picture: Trett Films Trett Films

A number of Norwich City fans have been given the chance to tell the world what supporting the Canaries means to them on national television.

Norwich City superfans Bitzy Cave, Michael Burton and Benjamin Craske star in Gasway's new television advert. Picture: Trett Films Norwich City superfans Bitzy Cave, Michael Burton and Benjamin Craske star in Gasway's new television advert. Picture: Trett Films

An 86-year-old who remembers watching City play the Metropolitan Police at Carrow Road and a recent cancer survivor have been included in an advert for Gasway which will be broadcast on Sky television.

The advert, which has been produced by a Norwich-based film company - Trett Films - focuses on the way a shared love of football - in particular Norwich City Football Club - can bring its own kind of warmth.

It features three stories of Canaries superfans, each with their own stories to tell but one thing in common - yellow and green running through their veins.

One of these is the Craske family of Drayton, Justin, Miriam, Rhiannon and Benjamin, for whom supporting the club is shared bond.

Norwich City superfans Ben and Justin Craske. Picture: Trett Films Norwich City superfans Ben and Justin Craske. Picture: Trett Films

Mrs Craske, who grew up in Nerthyr Tydsil in Wales, fell in love with the club after being taken to Carrow Road by her future husband in 1998.

She said: "When we first started dating we went to a few games together and it became a big part of our relationship. Now it's something we all share as a family.

"My husband (Justin) is recently in remission after having cancer treatment and when he was in hospital he would always talk to other patients about football and have the commentary on whenever City were playing."

Norwich City superfan Bitzy Cave. Picture: Trett Films Norwich City superfan Bitzy Cave. Picture: Trett Films

Micahel Burton, of Diss, first watched the Canaries back in 1946 and now is a regular in the 59ers lounge at Carrow Road.

He said: "When I first went we would stand on railway sleepers, this was back before there were proper seats and stands.

"I'm quite excited to see myself on Sky but I'm yet to watch the advert myself.

"My first game was against Crystal Palace in 1946, then the next two were against the Metropolitan Police and Clapham Orient, which is what Leyton Orient used to be called."

The advertisement, which has a 30 second version and a longer two-minute edit, also features fellow City fan Bitzy Cave.

In the video, she says: "We all love, care and support each other. It doesn't matter what is going on anywhere else, come on, let's go to the football. Forget about it."