It's here! The first Norwich City Football Club sticker album is released today

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 September 2019

Chris Goreham and Rob Butler with their NCFC Sticker books at Carrow Road Photo: David Powles/Archant

Archant

The new Norwich City sticker album is out today - and fans are expected to flock to shops all over Norfolk to grab a copy.

NCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #11 - Tim KrulNCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #11 - Tim Krul

The football club has teamed up with this newspaper to release an album dedicated to the Canaries and the club's best moments, players, managers and more.

The album, containing 230 stickers including 10 shiny ones, is a steal at just £1 and will be on sale at newsagents county-wide and the club's official shops before tomorrow's home game against Norwich City.

NCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #128 - Wes HoolahanNCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #128 - Wes Hoolahan

From Monday, September 30, fans will be able to get their hands on the sticker packs, sold in sets of five and also £1.

Yesterday, EDP and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles and Dan Brigham, Norwich City programme editor, appeared on BBC Radio Norfolk's Scrimmage show to hand presenters Chris Goreham and Rob Butler free copies of the album.

NCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #99 - Dave StringerNCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #99 - Dave Stringer

The main topic for debate was whether 90s defender Colin Woodthorpe had earned a place amongst the club's elite and why there was no appearance for Glenn Roeder - a tongue in cheek reference to his short and unsuccessful stint as Canaries manager.

The launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

On where the idea for the album came from, Mr Powles said: "I hope fans will be just as excited about this as the team and I were when this idea was conceived.

"That fateful day came some months ago during a planning meeting to determine what we could offer the Norfolk public that would appeal to football fans young and old.

"It always seemed strange to me that given the popularity of both football and the club, a sticker album had never been put together.

"Fortunately, the powers that be at Carrow Road agreed, the vision became a reality and here we are. To have it coincide with a triumphant, and somewhat surprising, return to the Premier League for manager Daniel Farke and his team makes it all the more fitting.

"I can't wait to see fans swapping stickers and desperately trying to be the first to fill up their albums."

Visit our website for a full list of where they are being sold.

