Search

Advanced search

'I've never been so keen to go to a shop' - you react to news of the first official Norwich City sticker album

PUBLISHED: 13:39 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 11 September 2019

The launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Football fans have given a massive thumbs-up to news of the first ever official Norwich City sticker album.

The official Norwich City sticker book.The official Norwich City sticker book.

The football club has teamed up with this newspaper to release an album dedicated to the Canaries, the club's best moments, players and managers.

Out this Friday, September 13, the album is a steal at just £1 and will be on sale at newsagents county-wide and the club's official shops.

NCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #178 - Grant HoltNCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #178 - Grant Holt

And City supporters have been sharing their excitement at the news on social media.

On Facebook, Jordan Butterfant said: "Just in case you wonder why I am suddenly so keen to go food shopping."

NCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #20 - Jamal LewisNCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #20 - Jamal Lewis

Samuel Walden reassured a friend a visit to the shops was on the cards too and said: "Yes, I'm buying it on Friday!"

Karen Johnson said: "My family are going to go crazy when they find out about this. I will go crazy in a slightly different way though."

NCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #199 - Robert RosarioNCFC sticker book. Pictured: Sticker #199 - Robert Rosario

You may also want to watch:

Danny Daynes said: "I'd get more enjoyment out of this than my boys would."

From Monday, September 30 fans will be able to get their hands on the sticker packs, sold in sets of five and also £1.

Karl Djfishpants Fisher said: "We can do swaps at work."

Ricci-jon Reade added: "Save your money up boy."

Amy-Maire Gunner summed it up and said: "You're never too old for a football sticker book."

There are 230 stickers in the collection, including 10 shinies.

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: "We were keen this album was not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane or solely an avenue to celebrate the current squad - but a mix of both. That's why over the next few months you'll discover in your packs iconic images from greats like Duncan Forbes and Jeremy Goss, alongside moments of joy from last season.

"I dearly hope people will relish colecting the stickers and enjoy being reminded of the many womderful moments and talented players we've had the pleasure of witnessing over the years."

The book is split into sections, which include the current first team, Canary kits through the years, goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and managers.

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Business owner chosen to fight for Norman Lamb MP’s seat

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for north Norfolk, with Sir Norman Lamb MP. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

Man accused of Norwich murder refuses to leave cell to appear in court

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

It was named one of the best destination pubs in the UK, but is it worth travelling for?

Buck beef burger and 14-hour braised belly of pork Credit: James Randle

Town’s high street store to be turned into flats

Watton High Street. Picture: Marc Betts

Luxury beauty store Space NK to open in Norwich as Jigsaw closes

Space NK will be moving into the former Jigsaw shop in London Street. Picture: Archant/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists