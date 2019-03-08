'I've never been so keen to go to a shop' - you react to news of the first official Norwich City sticker album

Football fans have given a massive thumbs-up to news of the first ever official Norwich City sticker album.

The football club has teamed up with this newspaper to release an album dedicated to the Canaries, the club's best moments, players and managers.

Out this Friday, September 13, the album is a steal at just £1 and will be on sale at newsagents county-wide and the club's official shops.

And City supporters have been sharing their excitement at the news on social media.

On Facebook, Jordan Butterfant said: "Just in case you wonder why I am suddenly so keen to go food shopping."

Samuel Walden reassured a friend a visit to the shops was on the cards too and said: "Yes, I'm buying it on Friday!"

Karen Johnson said: "My family are going to go crazy when they find out about this. I will go crazy in a slightly different way though."

Danny Daynes said: "I'd get more enjoyment out of this than my boys would."

From Monday, September 30 fans will be able to get their hands on the sticker packs, sold in sets of five and also £1.

Karl Djfishpants Fisher said: "We can do swaps at work."

Ricci-jon Reade added: "Save your money up boy."

Amy-Maire Gunner summed it up and said: "You're never too old for a football sticker book."

There are 230 stickers in the collection, including 10 shinies.

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: "We were keen this album was not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane or solely an avenue to celebrate the current squad - but a mix of both. That's why over the next few months you'll discover in your packs iconic images from greats like Duncan Forbes and Jeremy Goss, alongside moments of joy from last season.

"I dearly hope people will relish colecting the stickers and enjoy being reminded of the many womderful moments and talented players we've had the pleasure of witnessing over the years."

The book is split into sections, which include the current first team, Canary kits through the years, goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and managers.