'An absolute sweatbox' - Norwich City fans describe 'nightmare' journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

PUBLISHED: 22:32 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:33 27 August 2019

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Archant

Fans trapped on coaches en route to Norwich City's Carabao Cup game against Crawley Town described the trip as "an absolute sweatbox" and "a nightmare".

The Canaries side took on the League Two team in the second round stage at Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday, August 27.

But some away fans travelling to the match faced difficult journeys after delays on the roads brought coaches to a standstill.

Norwich fan Adam Ward tweeted that Norwich City supporters "had just sat on a coach for four hours to watch us concede a goal to League Two Crawley and watch Klose get cropped."

He added: "Another is still stuck in a field somewhere."

While supporter Mark Newstead shared a photo of a group of Norwich fans aboard a coach via away day Twitter account @AwayDayBible, and said: "Coach load of Norwich fans who are still stuck in traffic on their way to Crawley this evening."

He added: "I could literally walk quicker the traffic is that bad. We can only dream of 10mph."

Twitter user Nathan, @_NB_96, added: "Still on the coach to the game, five hours later."

He blamed "shocking" traffic and said: "Never seen traffic like it.

"People [were] wanting to get off and walk the rest of the way."

And Isabel Rowe sent out an SOS message, saying: "Our coach has overheated, can't pull away, and the poor driver is having a nightmare.

"I wanna go home, not get stuck in Purley.

"SOS."

Fin Stevens added: "Surprised the coach I'm on hasn't. The clutch really doesn't sound healthy at all and it's an absolute sweatbox inside."

The game went into extra time and Crawley Town knocked Norwich City out of the cup with a 1-0 loss to the Carrow Road club and a first half injury for captain Timm Klose.

- Did you have problems travelling to the match? Message EDP24 on Facebook or tweet @EDP24.

READ MORE: Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City: Klose injured and Canaries out in Carabao Cup shock

