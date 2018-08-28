Search

Advanced search
Gallery

Hundreds of Canaries fans meet their football heroes at Norwich shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 16:29 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 02 January 2019

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia posing for a photo with a NCFC fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia posing for a photo with a NCFC fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

More than 100 Norwich City fans queued in anticipation to meet their football heroes at a special meet and greet event.

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia with CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia with CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rows of people with their shirts, photos and cards at the ready lined the ground floor of Chapelfield shopping centre to meet Norwich City players Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis on Wednesday afternoon.

For some of the children in the crowds it brings a sweet end to their Christmas holidays as many will head back to school this week.

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Some fans also had the chance to meet footballer Ivo Pinto, who made a fleeting visit to the Canaries Official store to speak to supporters.

Also among the crowds was Community Sports Foundation junior ambassador Jamie Abbott, the namesake of Norwich City Football Club’s annual Jamie’s Game, which welcomes stars from the worlds of film, television, music and sport to take part in a charity football match.

Norwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis speaking to CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis speaking to CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The queue for the Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe queue for the Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis posing for a photo with a fan. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis posing for a photo with a fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis(R) and Emi Buendia(L). PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis(R) and Emi Buendia(L). PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis with a young NCFC fan at the club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis with a young NCFC fan at the club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia posing for a photo with a NCFC fan. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia posing for a photo with a NCFC fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Emi Buendia posing for a picture with a young fan. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodEmi Buendia posing for a picture with a young fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Warning after dog harasses seal ‘for a good ten minutes’

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists