Revealed: what Norfolk's new millionaire bought first

PUBLISHED: 15:25 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 11 December 2019

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk's newest millionaire has told how his lottery luck was partly down to an error by a cashier - and revealed his first post-win purchase.

Norwich City fan Terry Falgate scooped £1m in a Friday EuroMillions draw, putting a smile on his face after he watched the Canaries lose 2-0 to Watford.

But the 48-year-old agricultural worker revealed his numbers only came up after a false start.

The Stalham father-of-two had gone to the shops on a Thursday planning to buy four tickets for the Friday EuroMillions draw, but was accidentally given tickets for Thursday's draw.

Mr Falgate was chuffed to bits when he won £20.

However, it was nothing compared to what would follow when he returned the next day to buy the ticket he originally asked for.

Having just watched his beloved Canaries on TV at The Sutton Staithe Hotel, he checked his numbers to learn he was now a millionaire, having scooped a £1m prize.

He said: "I had just watched us lose again so that was disappointing.

"It was a normal Friday night at the pub, but I just happened to look at the numbers and couldn't believe it. I got my friends to double check, bought a round and just walked home."

However, having claimed the seven-figure prize, Mr Falgate said he was not intending on living a lavish lifestyle and the only thing he has bought with his winnings so far was a £500 vacuum cleaner.

He said: "My girls are in their early 20s and while they both live with me at the moment and I'm in no hurry to move them on, the time will come that they will want their own places.

"This will mean they won't have to struggle to get on the property ladder and they can find their perfect homes. It isn't a life-changing amount, but it helps secure my future and my daughters' futures - and that is all I can ask."

Mr Falgate also said his windfall would help him find a new home of his own, with a larger garden a particularly high priority for his golden Labrador Harvey.

He also plans to continue working in agriculture on a self-employed basis, allowing him to work on a more flexible basis.

"The money won't change me - I'm just going to keep on being Terry," he added.

