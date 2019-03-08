'Kind, gentle and loving' Norwich city fan took his own life, inquest hears

Mark Sewell was found unresponsive on Mousehold Heath on April 22. Picture: Nixy Hewitt Archant

A Norwich City fan who worked hard to improve his mental health was ultimately unable to overcome his feelings of anxiety and depression, an inquest has heard.

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David Bale Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David Bale

Mark Sewell, 37, from Norwich was found unresponsive at Mousehold Heath in Norwich by a member of the public on Monday, April 22.

At an inquest into his death held a Norfolk Coroner's court on Wednesday, the court heard how Mr Sewell had struggled with periods of depression and anxiety since 2014.

The court heard how in an effort to improve his mental health, Mr Sewell had made a number of lifestyle changes including stopping his recreational use of cannabis, cutting out caffeine and doing more exercise.

He had also sought help from the Wellbeing Service but after finding the service did not suit him and after failing to attend sessions, he was discharged and instead sought help from a private therapist.

Giving evidence, Susan Sewell, Mr Sewell's mother, told the court her son confided in his family and was open about his struggles, she said: "[Mark] would pour out his love to us and we would help him in whatever way he needed."

The court also heard from Mr Sewell's GP, who prescribed him antidepressants, and members of the Wellbeing Service who spoke to Mr Sewell following his self-referral to the organisation.

The court heard how when asked by medical practitioners if he had thoughts of harming himself, Mr Sewell said he did not and if he did he had no plans of acting on them.

Giving a conclusion of suicide, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said all the evidence, including that Mr Sewell had left a note to his family, indicated he had intended to take his own life. She said: "Unfortunately despite his best efforts, he wasn't able to overcome the way he was feeling and thought it was how he would feel forever."

Following the inquest Mr Sewell's family said: "Mark was a kind, gentle and loving son, brother and uncle who loved his family and friends and wanted to unite the community with his music and the events he organised.

"As a Norwich City fan, he shared his love of football with his four nephews, attending their junior football matches as well as supporting the Canaries."

Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123