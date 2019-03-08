Search

Advanced search

'Kind, gentle and loving' Norwich city fan took his own life, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 06:49 12 September 2019

Mark Sewell was found unresponsive on Mousehold Heath on April 22. Picture: Nixy Hewitt

Mark Sewell was found unresponsive on Mousehold Heath on April 22. Picture: Nixy Hewitt

Archant

A Norwich City fan who worked hard to improve his mental health was ultimately unable to overcome his feelings of anxiety and depression, an inquest has heard.

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David BaleNorfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David Bale

Mark Sewell, 37, from Norwich was found unresponsive at Mousehold Heath in Norwich by a member of the public on Monday, April 22.

At an inquest into his death held a Norfolk Coroner's court on Wednesday, the court heard how Mr Sewell had struggled with periods of depression and anxiety since 2014.

The court heard how in an effort to improve his mental health, Mr Sewell had made a number of lifestyle changes including stopping his recreational use of cannabis, cutting out caffeine and doing more exercise.

He had also sought help from the Wellbeing Service but after finding the service did not suit him and after failing to attend sessions, he was discharged and instead sought help from a private therapist.

You may also want to watch:

Giving evidence, Susan Sewell, Mr Sewell's mother, told the court her son confided in his family and was open about his struggles, she said: "[Mark] would pour out his love to us and we would help him in whatever way he needed."

The court also heard from Mr Sewell's GP, who prescribed him antidepressants, and members of the Wellbeing Service who spoke to Mr Sewell following his self-referral to the organisation.

The court heard how when asked by medical practitioners if he had thoughts of harming himself, Mr Sewell said he did not and if he did he had no plans of acting on them.

Giving a conclusion of suicide, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said all the evidence, including that Mr Sewell had left a note to his family, indicated he had intended to take his own life. She said: "Unfortunately despite his best efforts, he wasn't able to overcome the way he was feeling and thought it was how he would feel forever."

Following the inquest Mr Sewell's family said: "Mark was a kind, gentle and loving son, brother and uncle who loved his family and friends and wanted to unite the community with his music and the events he organised.

"As a Norwich City fan, he shared his love of football with his four nephews, attending their junior football matches as well as supporting the Canaries."

Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123

Most Read

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Armed gang jailed for 27 years over ‘shocking’ park shooting

Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich bridal shop named the best in the country

Anna Hare, owner of Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane which was named the bridalwear retailer of the year at The Bridal Buyer Awards 2019 Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘Kind, gentle and loving’ Norwich city fan took his own life, inquest hears

Mark Sewell was found unresponsive on Mousehold Heath on April 22. Picture: Nixy Hewitt

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Screwfix could occupy derelict site in town

The North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) offices in Cromer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paddy Davitt: Why Daniel Farke has fulfilled his brief at Norwich City

Daniel Farke has guided Max Aarons from Norwich City's academy to the Premier League, and now England Under-21 honours Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fate of new homeless hub to be decided this morning amid police drug trafficking fears

The Recorder Road area of Norwich where St Martins Housing Trust hopes to set up a new homeless hub PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Wartime RAF hero, 97, inundated with visitors after appeal to beat loneliness

Sydney 'Stevie' Stevens is finding life a little lonely after moving into a car home. His neighbour Clair Ling has appealed for people to come and talk. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists