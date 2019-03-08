Norwich City fan who took matters into own hands 'savoured every moment' of the parade
PUBLISHED: 10:26 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 08 May 2019
A Norwich City fan who took matters into his own hands following an issue with public transport ahead of the team's parade said it was "all worth it".
Steve Sadler, 65, from Worlingham near Beccles was forced to book a hotel room after realising the bank holiday bus timetables would see him miss part of the clubs promotion party, which started at 9am.
Disgruntled at the prospect of missing part of a memorable occasion, the Lynn Grove Academy teacher decided to book a hotel room for the night before.
Mr Sadler said: "It was definitely worth it. I have been a supporter of Norwich for 58 years - I can't claim to have been to every game, but if you support a team like Norwich and not the big boys you have to savour every moment of this.
"I am glad I went - it was all worth it."