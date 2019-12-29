She said yes! Norwich City fan proposes on pitch ahead of Tottenham match

She said yes! man proposes to girlfriend at Carrow Road. Picture: Michael MacNeill Archant

A Norwich City fan popped the question to his now fiancée on the pitch at Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man proposed on the pitch before the game against Tottenham Hotspur kicked off at Carrow Road on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The man was seen on Sky Sports' live coverage popping the question in front of a packed stadium.

Michael MacNeill, who attended the match, said: "On pitch proposal with members of the crowd shouting 'Don't do it!!'"

One Twitter user said: "A marriage proposal at Carrow Road, all the best #NORTOT," while another said, "The bloke who proposed on the pitch before the Norwich game has only just found out VAR checked her reply and it's ruled it as a no."