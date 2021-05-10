'Extraordinary feeling' - Norwich City poet's joy at Stephen Fry's reading

Published: 3:49 PM May 10, 2021

The man behind a poem celebrating Norwich City's title triumph has spoken of the "extraordinary feeling" of hearing Stephen Fry read his work.

Norfolk's first Young Laureate, 21-year-old Joe Webb, wrote the stirring poem released by this newspaper to mark a second league title in three seasons for the Canaries.

The University of Birmingham student, from Norwich, wrote the poem after being approached by Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell, who he went to sixth form with, for the video project.

And he could not believe his luck when it emerged that actor and former City board member Mr Fry would be giving the reading.

Stephen Fry has appealed for people to be kind to each other during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Matthew Usher.

He said: "When Connor told me Stephen Fry would be reading it I honestly thought he was winding me up - I thought 'that can't be true'.

"Anybody who is interested in writing is interested in what Stephen Fry is doing and knows how important he is. Hearing somebody of his significance read my work was just an extraordinary feeling.

"It was an incredibly proud moment for me."

Mr Webb said the poem was a departure from his usual approach, which sees him draw on his own personal experiences - but that he was happy to accept the challenge.

He said: "I tried to write it in a very natural way, leaving room for Stephen to play around with the rhythm and tempo, which he obviously did a lovely job on.

"The feedback I've had has been truly overwhelming. People have just been so lovely about it and it seems to be getting a positive response across the board - from both die hard supporters to those who can't make every game. I honestly didn't expect it to be such a positive reaction."

The poem celebrates Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League while also paying tribute to the absent supporters, who were forced to watch from afar amid Covid-19 restrictions.

He added: "It has been an amazing season and this was a great way to round things off. It's been a really humbling experience - I'm so proud."