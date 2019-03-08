'A plan two years in the making' - Pioneering fan hub for Norwich City supporters opens

The grand opening of Norwich City's new fan hub. L-R: Nathan Le-Moine, Ralf Fahrmann, head of retail Kayleigh Coverdale, Josip Drmic, John McCracken and chief operating officer Ben Kensell. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A plan two years in the making has come together for Norwich City, with the opening of a new fan hub offering a "fully immersing supporter experience".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Summer arrivals Ralf Fahrmann and Josip Drmic were on hand to greet supporters as the new facility was unveiled for the first time, delighting fans with photographs and autographs.

Nestled on the ground floor of Jarrold Intersport on London Street in Norwich, the fan hub is a one-stop shop for Canaries fans, aiming to deliver more than just merchandising and match tickets.

It comes after the club parted ways with its store in Chapelfield - and almost a year to the day after moving locations within the shopping centre.

But chief operating officer Ben Kensell said this was always the plan, with the new hub fulfilling a vision for the club to have a home in the heart of the city.

Speaking at the store's exclusive launch for Junior Canaries members, Mr Kensell said: "This is a plan two years in the making for us - we've always had a vision for a fans' hub in the centre of the city.

You may also want to watch:

"We always saw it as being a one-stop shop where supporters can get everything they need, but also have an experience."

While the new hub has everything an ordinary club shop offers - from a box office, to shirts and changing facilities - it also has a range of further facilities for visitors to enjoy.

These include games consoles loaded with football games, a penalty shoot-out simulator and giant screens displaying highlights from Canaries games.

Mr Kensell added: "We have to be a Premier League club both on the pitch and off of it; this is a big part of that giving fans a facility they can be proud of.

"We're also delighted to have the Jarrold name involved in it from a heritage perspective. They've given us a lot more freedom in how we want to set the hub up."

Kayleigh Coverdale, the club's head of retail, added: "It is a fantastic achievement for us to have this place up and running."

The hub opens for business on Tuesday.