Norwich City fan kicked out of Forest game after 'booing' knee gesture

Published: 6:25 PM December 10, 2020

Norwich City fans during the club's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A Norwich City fan was kicked out of Carrow Road during the club's clash with Nottingham Forest after allegedly booing as players took the knee ahead of kick-off.

The supporter, one of only 2,000 allowed inside the ground, was escorted out by stewards minutes into the Championship clash.

Footballers across all of England's major leagues have been taking a knee before games since elite sport resumed following lockdown in a bid to oppose racism and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in America.

While only one fan was escorted out of the ground, the incident follows similar booing from Millwall and Colchester United fans during their Championship and League Two matches last week.

One fan sitting nearby, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "We had just finished singing the traditional On The Ball City just before kick off and the players took their knee.

"To hear a supporter boo as loud as he could was so disappointing, with stewards taking him out within minutes and ejecting him.

"With it being so topical with Millwall and Colchester making it clear fans will be banned it’s just astonishing someone would do this."

The match was only the third at Carrow Road to be played in front of Canaries fans since the club's 1-0 victory over Leicester in the Premier League on February 28.

In September, 1,000 fans witnessed the 2-2 draw with Preston North End as one of only a handful trials being held across the country, before 2,000 were allowed to attend the 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, December 5.

A spokesman for the club confirmed an investigation was taking place.

They said: "Norwich City Football Club can confirm that a supporter was ejected shortly after kick-off during the recent game against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

"The matter is currently being investigated by the club."

City ran out 2-1 winners following the clash to remain top of the league, with Emi Buendia's deflected strike 13 minutes from time coming minutes after substitute Anthony Knockaert had equalised for the visitors.