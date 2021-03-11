New father's delight at congratulations from Emi Buendia
- Credit: Darryl Broughton/Paul Chesterton
A new father who named his firstborn son after Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia has spoken of his delight after the Argentinian got in touch to personally congratulate him.
At 4.15am on Thursday, March 10, Darryl Broughton's partner Rhianna gave birth to the pair's first son, who they have named Elijah Emiliano, with the middle name a tribute to the City star.
And when the besotted new father took to Twitter to share his news, he was delighted when the attacker responded with a personal message of congratulations.
The 25-year-old delivery driver from Hellesdon said: "I thought if I was lucky I might get a like from him but when he quoted my Tweet and congratulated me it really made a special day even better.
"I'm actually named after a Norwich player myself - Daryl Sutch - so I wanted my son to have a City player's name too.
"It didn't actually take a great deal of convincing with my partner either. She isn't the biggest football fan herself, but liked the sound, so he nearly had Emiliano as a first name."
With the attacking midfielder likely to be high in demand over the next few seasons, Mr Broughton said he is not holding out much hope of his son being able to watch him in Canaries colours, but he said he was itching to tell him about the origins of his middle name in years to come.
Most Read
- 1 Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park
- 2 What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all
- 3 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
- 4 Man found with 8,000 indecent child images feared catching Covid in prison
- 5 Man who defrauded more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm told to expect jail
- 6 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back
- 7 Consultation starts on plan to remove fish from Norfolk Broad
- 8 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
- 9 Vigilant boat firm checking postcodes to weed out 'non-local' customers
- 10 Police hunt wanted 58-year-old in Norwich
He said: "I'm not sure Emi will be here long enough for Elijah to watch him, but I'll definitely be telling him all about him.
"He's probably the best player I've seen wear the shirt in my lifetime, I can't think of many others who come close. James Maddison is one, but I think Emi is far more the finished article now that Madders was when we had him."
And the former Hellesdon High School pupil, a season ticket holder in the lower Barclay, added that baby and mum were both well, though were yet to be brought home.
Congratulating the new family, the footballer wrote: "Congratulations. Hope everything is well and hope to see you at Carrow Road soon. Big hug."