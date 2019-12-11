Search

Norwich City fan scores £1m EuroMillions win

PUBLISHED: 08:15 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 11 December 2019

A Norwich City fan has won £1m on the EuroMillions Picture: Ian Burt

A Norfolk father-of-two is celebrating after landing £1m win in a recent EuroMillions draw.

The man, who is a big Norwich City fan, learned of his victory on Friday, November 8 - while watching the Canaries suffer a dour 2-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Watford.

The lucky winner, was watching the game with friends in his local pub when the numbers came in, softening the blow of his team's defeat.

His victory came as part of the UK Millionaire Maker part of the draw, which creates at least one millionaire in every EuroMillions draw.

More follows.

