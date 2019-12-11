Norwich City fan scores £1m EuroMillions win

A Norwich City fan has won £1m on the EuroMillions Picture: Ian Burt

A Norfolk father-of-two is celebrating after landing £1m win in a recent EuroMillions draw.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, who is a big Norwich City fan, learned of his victory on Friday, November 8 - while watching the Canaries suffer a dour 2-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Watford.

You may also want to watch:

The lucky winner, was watching the game with friends in his local pub when the numbers came in, softening the blow of his team's defeat.

His victory came as part of the UK Millionaire Maker part of the draw, which creates at least one millionaire in every EuroMillions draw.

More follows.