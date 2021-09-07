Fun day sees hundreds raised for Canaries community charity
A bumper day of family fun for a Norwich City supporters' group saw more than £1,500 raised for the club's community charity.
In the first in-person event organised by the Norwich City Fans Social Club in 18 months, families flocked to The Nest for a family fun day.
The event was jam-packed with activities for the whole family to enjoy, as scores of families turned out to the former Anglian Windows site to revel under blue skies, but decked out in yellow and green.
There was face-painting, inflatable football challenges and a raffle among various other attractions, with scores of families turning out to enjoy the fun.
And after the gloomy weather of recent weeks, even the sun decided to get its hat on and show up, with glorious weather adding to the festivities.
The occasions saw around 150 children attend along with parents and grandparents and raised more than £1,600 for the Community Sports Foundation - Norwich City Football Club's community charity.
Diane Blazier, NCFSC founding member, said: "It was the best NCFSC event for smiles I can remember - it couldn't have gone better.
"Our fans social club is all about bringing fans together and raising money for the Community Sports Foundation and we did that in abundance.
"The highlight for me was seeing so many happy Junior Canaries enjoying themselves."
The event was the club's first "live" event since before the pandemic hit, with the group instead organising virtual events during the lockdown.
However, for Mrs Blazier and the club volunteers, nothing compares to having people there in person.
She added: "There was brilliant teamwork on the day with the social club, volunteers and the CSF working together to make it a big success for everyone.
"We are so grateful for the support we receive. It has been a frustrating 18 months but we are back!"
The event raised £1,636.40 for CSF, with other highlights including a penalty competition, a scavenger hunt and live children's entertainment from a unicycle-riding juggler.
The social club's next event will see the return of an ever-popular part of its regular calendar of events - a Norwich City-themed quiz that will be held in October.