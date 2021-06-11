Quiz
Quiz: What do you know about Norwich City links to the Euros?
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
A year later than planned, Euro 2020 starts tonight, when the tournament's opening match pits Italy against Turkey.
The next month will see triumph and tears for football fans, with a number of Norwich City stars taking part in the tournament.
Striker Teemu Pukki is likely to be spearheading his side's attack in their first international tournament.
And defender Grant Hanley will be a vital cog in the Scotland team taking part in their first major finals since the 1998 World Cup.
Goalkeeper Tim Krul is in the Netherlands squad, while winger Przemysław Płacheta has been named in the Polish 26.
But they are far from the only stars with Canaries links who have taken part in European Championships over the years.
How much do you know? Take our quiz to find out.
Most Read
- 1 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
- 2 Woman arrested after city centre row
- 3 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
- 4 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
- 5 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
- 6 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
- 7 Man hurt while working on power cables
- 8 Fire crews at scene of barn blaze in village
- 9 BBC add Canaries midfielder as Euros pundit
- 10 Do you think 'Freedom Day' should go ahead on June 21?