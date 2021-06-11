News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Quiz: What do you know about Norwich City links to the Euros?

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:16 AM June 11, 2021   
Teemu Pukki has scored six Premier League goals for Norwich City already this season Picture: Paul C

Teemu Pukki is one of the Norwich City stars off to Euro 2020. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A year later than planned, Euro 2020 starts tonight, when the tournament's opening match pits Italy against Turkey.

The next month will see triumph and tears for football fans, with a number of Norwich City stars taking part in the tournament.

Striker Teemu Pukki is likely to be spearheading his side's attack in their first international tournament.

And defender Grant Hanley will be a vital cog in the Scotland team taking part in their first major finals since the 1998 World Cup.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul is in the Netherlands squad, while winger Przemysław Płacheta has been named in the Polish 26.

But they are far from the only stars with Canaries links who have taken part in European Championships over the years.

How much do you know? Take our quiz to find out.

