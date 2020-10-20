Norwich City fans react to ‘bizarre’ match screening at Carrow Road

Norwich City fans have reacted with bemusement after it was announced supporters would be allowed back into Carrow Road for home games to watch matches on screens in the club’s bar, while the players play behind a curtain just metres away.

Fans will be able to watch the club’s next four matches in the Gunn Club and Top Of The Terrace, including two home games against Wycombe Wanderers and Millwall.

Andrew Lawn of fan group Along Come Norwich said the situation was “ridiculous”, adding he did not blame the club for doing what they could.

He said: “I think it’s ridiculous we’re in a situation where you can watch football on TVs at the football ground but you can’t sit outside and watch football.

“I don’t blame the club for doing it, it’s the rules so why would the club not do it?

“It just seems to me like a nice summing up of the situation. I think the club is making a point and it’s a valid point to make.

“It’s a reasonable thing for the club to do, it’s just mental that it’s a thing. I wouldn’t go, but the reason I wouldn’t go is because I’ve found watching football without fans to be a very sterile thing.”

He added: “I’d like to see the government work with fans and with clubs to see how it could be done safely. At the moment it just makes the government look silly.

“Clubs need to make money, and it’s more of an issue for clubs like King’s Lynn, who absolutely need to survive on that money. It’s less of an issue for Norwich given that we can sell players for £20m but if football is going to be sustained in this country then something needs to be done so that fans can watch games safely.”

Fans took to Twitter to describe the current rules as “baffling”.

Laurie Stevens said: “Absolutely baffling how EFL clubs are able to host a live screening of a match whilst the match is played inside the same stadium. How on earth can that make sense?”

Andy Bass said: “So Norwich fans can now watch home games on TV from the other side of a curtain! The width of a window pane away whilst inside in an enclosed bar.

“Yep, definitely more Covid safe than being sat socially distanced outside. Makes total sense!”

Others said they hoped it was a protest move from the club.

JW said: “Really hope this is Norwich showing the government how stupid their rules are, screening home games at home inside whilst the players play outside.”

City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has previously spoken out against the ban on supporters in July. He said: “I did think to myself as I sat on a rammed plane to Romania for three and a half hours last week, why can’t we sit in a football stadium outside for 90 minutes?”

The events are priced at £10 each and will include a free drink.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday.