Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich City duo help out at city community cafe

PUBLISHED: 10:45 07 February 2019

Norwich City players Kenny McLean (far right) and Louis Thompson (far left) at The Feed on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. PIC: Supplied by Aviva.

Norwich City players Kenny McLean (far right) and Louis Thompson (far left) at The Feed on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. PIC: Supplied by Aviva.

Archant

Two Norwich players have swapped the training ground for a city cafe that trains those who face a barrier to employment.

To help celebrate the 550 UK projects receiving funding from this year’s Aviva Community Fund, Canaries duo Kenny McLean and Louis Thompson turned out at the Feed on Prince of Wales Road.

The cafe, which helps those who have experienced homelessness access training and employment, has been awarded funding which it will use to purchase vital equipment for their training kitchen, which will enable them to double the number of individuals they can train.

Lucy Webb, fundraiser at The Feed said, “It was amazing to have Kenny and Louis join one of our training sessions. The players were naturals and we want them to know that if football doesn’t keep them too busy, there is always space for them on our barista team.”

She said initiatives like this were “vital”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Norfolk and Waveney battered by strong winds – with more on the way

A tree was brought down on Costessey Lane in Ringland on the edge of Norwich by strong winds overnight. Picture: Supplied

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Could a Jamie Oliver rescue deal see the restaurant stay?

Work continuing on the Jamie Oliver Italian restaurant, Royal Arcade, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Man charged with producing cannabis after police find 244 plants in house raid

A man was arrested after more than 240 cannabis plants were found in a house in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Denise Bradley

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police ‘filling the gap’ to transport patients for medical help, warns federation chairman

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation. Picture Andy Symonds
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists