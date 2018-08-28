Norwich City duo help out at city community cafe

Norwich City players Kenny McLean (far right) and Louis Thompson (far left) at The Feed on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. PIC: Supplied by Aviva. Archant

Two Norwich players have swapped the training ground for a city cafe that trains those who face a barrier to employment.

To help celebrate the 550 UK projects receiving funding from this year’s Aviva Community Fund, Canaries duo Kenny McLean and Louis Thompson turned out at the Feed on Prince of Wales Road.

The cafe, which helps those who have experienced homelessness access training and employment, has been awarded funding which it will use to purchase vital equipment for their training kitchen, which will enable them to double the number of individuals they can train.

Lucy Webb, fundraiser at The Feed said, “It was amazing to have Kenny and Louis join one of our training sessions. The players were naturals and we want them to know that if football doesn’t keep them too busy, there is always space for them on our barista team.”

She said initiatives like this were “vital”.