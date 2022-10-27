Dean Smith or the mushroom ... which will last the longest?

Dean Smith has faced many battles during his tenure as Norwich City manager, often losing, but surely even he can win against his latest opponent - a mushroom.

Inspired by former prime minister Liz Truss' defeat to a lettuce, one Twitter user has decided to pit Smith against a fungal foe and so far it's neck and neck with the Norwich City manager attaining just one win in eight matches and mushroom beginning to rot.

If Smith is still City boss when the mushroom goes off, he will be the winner, but if the mushroom outlasts his stay in the Canaries' hot seat it will win.

What will last the longest Dean Smith or the mushroom Day 1.#NCFC #OTBC #boringslowfootball pic.twitter.com/0zhtwU5o1I — Booze The Daddy (@BoozeTheDaddy) October 19, 2022

The Twitter account, named Booze The Daddy, has been snapping the mushroom since the 1-0 home defeat to Luton Town on Wednesday, October 19 and has now been posting the pictures for nine days.

What will last the longest Dean Smith or the mushroom Day 9. #NCFC @NorwichCityFC

The mushroom will have a late fitness test for Saturday but its touch & go. pic.twitter.com/oG7foKkX46 — Booze The Daddy (@BoozeTheDaddy) October 27, 2022

In the last tweet, it was said that the mushroom faced "a late fitness test" ahead of Saturday, after a previous post described the vegetable as "about as appealing as one of Smith's press conferences".

What will last the longest Dean Smith or the mushroom Day 8. #NCFC @NorwichCityFC

The mushroom now looks as appealing as one of Smiths press conferences! pic.twitter.com/t9WSud79c3 — Booze The Daddy (@BoozeTheDaddy) October 26, 2022

It looks like the winner could be announced as soon as next week, with the mushroom already beginning to struggle and pressure mounting on Smith with just one win in eight matches.