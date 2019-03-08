'Bond villain' Farke named Premier League's hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 Paul Chesterton

He famously winked at the camera and stood impassively away from the melee when Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert lost it at Carrow Road last season.

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder is the Premier League's second 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd +44 7900 363072 Sheffield United's Chris Wilder is the Premier League's second 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd +44 7900 363072

And at Fulham, in his first league match as Norwich City manager, Daniel Farke kept his cool when Nelson Oliveira sprinted towards him, tore off his shirt and gave a truly embarrassing "pick me" show after scoring.

Now, despite his taste for calmness over conflict, the German gaffer has been named the Premier League's hardest manager.

The website 90min.com is certain that Farke would "come out on top in a 20-way brawl".

The tongue-in-cheek article says: "The clear and obvious winner. Of course, it's Daniel Farke. He looks like the henchmen of a Bond villain - one of the gritty Daniel Craig ones, not the sort Roger Moore dispatches with a casual backhand and saucy one-liner."

The Premier League's 'third hardest manager' Sean Dyche Picture: PA The Premier League's 'third hardest manager' Sean Dyche Picture: PA

It claims he would "walk into WWE".

Farke beats Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder into second place, with Burnley manager Sean Dyche in third.

Here's the top 20:

1 - Daniel Farke

2 - Chris Wilder

3 - Sean Dyche

4 - Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

5 - Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolves)

6 - Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton)

7 - Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)

8 - Javi Gracia (Watford)

9 - Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

10 - Graham Potter (Brighton)

11 - Dean Smith (Aston Villa)

12 - Brendan Rodgers (Leicester)

13 - Steve Bruce (Newcastle)

14 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd)

15 - Marco Silva (Everton)

16 - Pep Guardiola (Man City)

17 - Manuel Pellegrini (West Ham)

18 - Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace)

19 - Eddie Howe (Bournemouth)

20 - Unai Emery (Arsenal)