Norwich City says 90pc of first team staff are double jabbed

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:22 PM December 18, 2021
Norwich City have confirmed 90pc of first team staff have been double vaccinated. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City has said more than 90pc of its first team staff have been double jabbed during a visit to a Norfolk vaccination centre.

During the visit, Kieran Dowell, Sam Byram and Adam Idah received their booster Covid jabs, with head of first team operations Jonny Martin confirming that 90pc of staff had been double vaccinated, while 50pc have received their third jab.

It comes after the Canaries' trip to West Ham United was called off due to a high number of players testing positive for the virus, with Leeds United against Arsenal the only Premier League match not called off due to Covid on Saturday.

During a video released by the club, Mr Martin said: "We're in a very good place as a club, we've got 50pc after today who have had their three doses and we're over 90pc for our second so I think it's very important.

"I think if we can keep doing it, it's like anything in society getting as many people as possible vaccinated to make sure there is at least some form of protection against this unfortunate strain of virus that we've got to deal with it."

It comes after the English Football League (EFL) released data showing a quarter of players in the Championship, League One and League Two did not intend to be vaccinated.

Figures also showed that just 59pc of players in the three leagues had received both doses, with 31pc yet to receive any jabs.

The Premier League has not released data on how many of its players have been vaccinated.

Following the vaccination centre trip, Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) thanked the Canaries stars for taking up the jab, with NHS nurse Susan Glegg describing them as role models.

She said: "They're a role model that younger people will be following, they'll see that they have been here today and they're going to think well if they can do it, so can we.

"We've been very honoured to have them here today."

